HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $1,807.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,704.37 or 1.00449530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00049319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00178010 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004627 BTC.

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,949,068 coins and its circulating supply is 261,813,918 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

