Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.50

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €90.50 ($106.47) and traded as high as €96.14 ($113.11). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €95.76 ($112.66), with a volume of 395,995 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEN3 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.40 ($118.12).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is €96.32 and its 200-day moving average is €90.50.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.