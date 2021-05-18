Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.650-5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.04 billion-$6.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.370 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

HLF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 3,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,909. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

