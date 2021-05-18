Heritage Global Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Global in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Heritage Global’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%.

In other Heritage Global news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $134,622.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,937. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

