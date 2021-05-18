Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and DHT (NYSE:DHT) Critical Comparison

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and DHT (NYSE:DHT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHT has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and DHT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.02 -$19.12 million N/A N/A DHT $535.07 million 1.88 $73.68 million $0.57 10.33

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of DHT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and DHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A DHT 42.24% 32.82% 18.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hermitage Offshore Services and DHT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A DHT 0 4 4 0 2.50

DHT has a consensus target price of $8.81, suggesting a potential upside of 49.62%. Given DHT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DHT is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

DHT beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

