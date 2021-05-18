HEROcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $121,449.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $121,449.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00098172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $619.53 or 0.01458207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00064570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00118354 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

