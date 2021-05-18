Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.81

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 427472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $614.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4526 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.83%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $43,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,609,236 shares of company stock worth $73,649,620 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 601,762 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 219,679 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,672,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

