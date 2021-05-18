High Performance Blockchain Hits One Day Volume of $1.10 Million (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $18.50 million and $1.10 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

