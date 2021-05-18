HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $8.84

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $8.63. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $282,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

