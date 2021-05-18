Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $121.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.92 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,376,000 after buying an additional 142,230 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after buying an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after purchasing an additional 279,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

