Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to report sales of $48.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.30 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $201.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.98 million to $202.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $240.54 million, with estimates ranging from $233.47 million to $247.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hims & Hers Health.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.
NYSE HIMS opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $25.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.
