Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hollywood Bowl Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

BOWL traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 230 ($3.00). The company had a trading volume of 155,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,326. The stock has a market cap of £392.35 million and a P/E ratio of 255.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.50. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

