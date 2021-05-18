Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOWL. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Shares of LON:BOWL traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 230 ($3.00). The stock had a trading volume of 155,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 234.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 208.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The stock has a market cap of £392.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.56.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

