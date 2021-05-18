HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeServe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,368.50 ($17.88).

Shares of LON HSV traded down GBX 88.50 ($1.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 948.50 ($12.39). 2,451,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,012. HomeServe has a 52 week low of GBX 944.50 ($12.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,136.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

