HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeServe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,368.50 ($17.88).

Shares of LON HSV traded down GBX 88.50 ($1.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 948.50 ($12.39). 2,451,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,012. HomeServe has a 52 week low of GBX 944.50 ($12.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,136.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

