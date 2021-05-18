HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 19.80 Per Share

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 982 ($12.83) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,107.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 976.50 ($12.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.77.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,333.57 ($17.42).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

