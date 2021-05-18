HomeServe’s (HSV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSV. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,368.50 ($17.88).

Get HomeServe alerts:

LON:HSV traded down GBX 88.50 ($1.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 948.50 ($12.39). 2,451,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,012. The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.28. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 944.50 ($12.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,107.31.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.