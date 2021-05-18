Honest (HNST) Market Cap Tops $2.62 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Honest has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $66,965.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00093376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00397232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00233465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.93 or 0.01361305 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

