Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Cut by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $226.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.68 and a 52 week high of $232.65. The stock has a market cap of $157.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.