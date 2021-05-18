Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.00

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 444519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOOK shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hookipa Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $589,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,149,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

