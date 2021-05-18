Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,185 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $390.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day moving average is $141.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.95.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

