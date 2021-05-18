Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases 5,482 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,425,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $68.95 and a 52 week high of $102.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.58.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

