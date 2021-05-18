Hord Hits Market Cap of $24.14 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hord has traded down 52% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $24.14 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00093290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00397600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00232859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005040 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $553.61 or 0.01347096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00047147 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,167,059 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

