Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.00

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 10151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after buying an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,322,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,285,000 after buying an additional 3,524,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.