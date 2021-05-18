H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRUFF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. 944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

