H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Shares of HR.UN stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.72. The company had a trading volume of 251,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$8.63 and a twelve month high of C$15.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,200. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

