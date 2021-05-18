H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

HR.UN traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.72. 251,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,304. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$8.63 and a 52 week high of C$15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of -7.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$118,441.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. Insiders sold a total of 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481 in the last 90 days.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

