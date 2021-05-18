H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.75 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

HR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$15.72. The company had a trading volume of 251,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,304. The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of -7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$8.63 and a one year high of C$15.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at C$116,200. Insiders have sold 28,382 shares of company stock worth $398,481 over the last ninety days.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

