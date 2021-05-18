H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$18.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$16.75 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.16.

TSE HR.UN traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.72. 397,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,977. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$8.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.74.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,200. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

