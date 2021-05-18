Huazhu Group (HTHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Huazhu Group to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, analysts expect Huazhu Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HTHT opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

