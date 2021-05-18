Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.91.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE:HBM opened at C$9.94 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$3.27 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

