Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 468,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

HPP opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.