Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.11 million-$38.16 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Huize from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. 3,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,295. Huize has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $310.69 million and a PE ratio of 632.63.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.15%.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

