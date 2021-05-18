Humaniq (HMQ) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $183,839.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00097914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.61 or 0.01461477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00118380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

