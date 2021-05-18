Humanscape Price Tops $0.12 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $64.95 million and $16,826.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00101409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $652.23 or 0.01507921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00064294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00119203 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,285 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

