Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.20

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.20 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 264.48 ($3.46). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 259 ($3.38), with a volume of 233,253 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £427.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 260.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 227.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Hunting’s payout ratio is -0.05%.

In other news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10). Also, insider Carol Chesney acquired 5,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

