Huobi BTC (HBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $43,399.14 or 1.01810490 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.38 billion and $3,633.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00095535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00380847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.00234899 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005036 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.43 or 0.01401513 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00047127 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 31,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.