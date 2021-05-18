Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $67.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $55.55. 3,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,271. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -277.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,574 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 961,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,439,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after buying an additional 135,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after buying an additional 95,403 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

