Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.58 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of HURN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,271. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,013,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,481 shares of company stock worth $1,022,574 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

