Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $26.75

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.75, but opened at $25.92. Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 1,169 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
