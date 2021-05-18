Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $26.75

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.75, but opened at $25.92. Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 1,169 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after buying an additional 1,127,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 49.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,829,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,960,000 after purchasing an additional 472,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 183,672 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136,387 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

