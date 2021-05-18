Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $782.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post $782.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $1.42 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

NYSE:H opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.50.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $1,894,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

