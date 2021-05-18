HYCON Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $222.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004396 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00138924 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,688,899 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,688,897 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

