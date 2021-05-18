Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Hyve Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Hyve Group stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 116.40 ($1.52). 667,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,161. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.62. Hyve Group has a 12 month low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.77 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of £308.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.68.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

