Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HYVE. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital raised Hyve Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Get Hyve Group alerts:

LON:HYVE traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 116.40 ($1.52). The company had a trading volume of 667,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.62. Hyve Group has a one year low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 203.77 ($2.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £308.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.