Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised Hyve Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt upgraded Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 145 ($1.89).

HYVE traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 116.40 ($1.52). 667,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.62. Hyve Group has a 12 month low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.77 ($2.66).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

