I/O Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $5,460.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.46 or 0.00710682 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006347 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018342 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $728.87 or 0.01684769 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000743 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,874,111 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

