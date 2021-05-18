i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report sales of $56.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.55 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $31.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $212.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.12 million to $215.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $250.70 million, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $265.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

IIIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $1,868,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $3,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $975.04 million, a P/E ratio of -759.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

