IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for IBI Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “NA” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.16 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.86.

TSE:IBG opened at C$10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$3.90 and a 52 week high of C$10.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.03 million and a PE ratio of 24.58.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

