IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IBIBF. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBIBF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. IBI Group has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

