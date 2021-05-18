ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Down 8.3% This Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00091185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00388022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00227930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.44 or 0.01320946 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00046130 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

