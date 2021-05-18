ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00418193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00228791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004986 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.16 or 0.01288613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00044591 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

